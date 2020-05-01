Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,913 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 621,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.