Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 315,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,567. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.