Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,857,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,737. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

