Greenleaf Trust Sells 15,567 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 28,626,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,326,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

