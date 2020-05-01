Greenleaf Trust Sells 165 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

ABBV traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,523,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

