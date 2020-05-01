Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,943 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.49. 102,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5072 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

