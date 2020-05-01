Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,577 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 199,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,112. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

