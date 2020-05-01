GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 12.4% Higher

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $4.34, 21,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 757,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $9.50 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

