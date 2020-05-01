GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 12.4% Higher

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $4.34, 21,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 757,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $9.50 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $769.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.