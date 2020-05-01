GridCoin (GRC) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $663.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,857,918 coins and its circulating supply is 401,204,886 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.