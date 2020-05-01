Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 37.07%.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. 95,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

