Guggenheim Trims Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price to $26.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 1,534,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.