Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.12. 4,483,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.48. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

