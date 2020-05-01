Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 5,517 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.55. 13,486,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

