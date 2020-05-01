Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 998 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $91.25. 6,544,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

