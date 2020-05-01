Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $252.53. 2,858,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,354. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

