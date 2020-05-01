Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.