Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,553,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

