Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,096,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,707,688. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

