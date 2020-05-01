Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NYSE YUMC traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

