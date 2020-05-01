Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,341. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

