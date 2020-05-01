Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 730.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $740,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 69.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 47,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Argus reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

TFC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 5,546,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.