Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,177,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 3,813,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,150. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

