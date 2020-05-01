Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $303.00. 3,791,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

