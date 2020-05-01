Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $714,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,148,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

