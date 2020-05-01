Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,023 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

