Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of TJX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 14,762,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,472. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

