Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 2,589,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,581. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNKN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

