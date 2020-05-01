Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,401. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

