Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,972,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

