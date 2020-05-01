Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,355 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,821,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,907,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

