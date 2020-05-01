Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

