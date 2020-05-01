Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,616,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

