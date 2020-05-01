Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 4,842,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,577. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

