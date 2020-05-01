Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Tops $11.82 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $32.50 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.03930277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

