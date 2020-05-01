Harold T. Hanley III Buys 2,500 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.
RMBI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 36,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,701. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.
About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
