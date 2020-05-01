Harold T. Hanley III Buys 2,500 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.

RMBI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 36,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,701. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 472.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

