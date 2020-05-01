Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $69.22. 427,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,635. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

