Hashshare One Day Volume Reaches $7,409.00 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Hashshare has a total market cap of $615,604.05 and approximately $7,409.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashshare has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00312320 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00414778 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000419 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002422 BTC.

About Hashshare

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 105,031,573 coins and its circulating supply is 93,533,443 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

