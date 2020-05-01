Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $174,420.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,741.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.18 or 0.02404508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.07 or 0.02883734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00538455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00723373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00074527 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00520897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,376,131 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

