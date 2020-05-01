Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $14.40. Hawaiian shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 45,977 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on HA shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $661.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

