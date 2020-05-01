HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 329,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 20.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.