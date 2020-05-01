HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.82% from the company’s current price.

MBOT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

MBOT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 420.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

