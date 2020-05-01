H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $16.56, 371,968 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 455,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

