Head to Head Comparison: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTE)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.46% -8.39% Baytex Energy -0.76% 4.47% 2.20%

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.12 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.12 -$9.39 million $0.17 1.78

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baytex Energy 1 9 1 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 330.75%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats InPlay Oil on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of March 6, 2019, it had proved developed producing reserves of 135 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 315 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 527 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

