HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of HighPoint Resources worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

NYSE:HPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. HighPoint Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.03.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.