Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Trading 12.2% Higher

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)’s share price traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.30, 1,820 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Hill International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hill International during the third quarter worth $653,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hill International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.