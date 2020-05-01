Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,965,000 after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.49. 857,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,452. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

