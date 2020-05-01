Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,293.11 ($17.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday.

HSX stock traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 685.40 ($9.02). The company had a trading volume of 668,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 905.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.01%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

