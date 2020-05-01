HOLD Market Capitalization Achieves $44,460.67 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $44,460.67 and approximately $20.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.02390580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00196984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

