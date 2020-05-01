HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,279. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

