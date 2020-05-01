Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 4,485,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.